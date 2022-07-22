Information sought following theft of lawnmower from garden of Limerick home

INFORMATION is being sought following the theft, in broad daylight, of an electric lawnmower from a house in Limerick city.

According to gardai, the culprit stole the green and black-coloured Bosch Rotak model from the front garden of a house at Victoria Terrace, South Circular Road sometime between 2pm and 5pm on July 14, last.

Appealing for witnesses to to come forward, Garda John Finnerty said gardai believe there are people who were in the area who may be able to assist their enquiries.

"There would have been many pedestrians up and down this road at the time. If you were one of them and you recall seeing somebody with a green and black electric lawnmower, please get in contact with gardai at Roxboro Road," he said.

Gardai say the incident should also act as a reminder to other householders to ensure they are vigilant about how and where they store garden tools and equipment - particularly when they are not at home.

Roxboro Road garda station can be contacted at (061) 214340.