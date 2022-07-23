Limerick Weather - Saturday, July 23

FOLLOWING a wet start to the day, further outbreaks of rain, with heavy bursts in places, can be expected throughout the morning. While there will be some some drier and brighter intervals in the afternoon, further falls of rain will follow this evening.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in mostly moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong at times on coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Sunday will be a breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be heavy or thundery at times, especially in the west and north. Southwesterly winds will be fresh and gusty, increasing strong at times. Highest temperatures will range from 17 or 18 degrees along Atlantic coasts to 22 degrees in the east.

A good deal of cloud with scattered light showers can be expected through Monday morning and afternoon before becoming largely confined to Atlantic coasts with some bright or sunny spells developing elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, coolest in the northwest with a mostly moderate onshore wind. It will be largely dry overnight with clear spells and just isolated showers.

As of now, a good deal of dry weather is being forecast for the middle of next week.

Feeling pleasant on Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny spells and light breezes with temperatures increasing slightly.