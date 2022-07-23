Search

24 Jul 2022

In Pictures: Liam MacCarthy's tour of Limerick continues following hurlers' three in-a-row

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter - PICTURES: Keith Wiseman

24 Jul 2022 12:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

AFTER watching them on their TV screens and from the stands all season, children - and indeed adults - got up close and personal with their hurling heroes in Kilmallock on Friday night.

Led by a lone piper and young players from the local camogie and hurling clubs, members of the All-Ireland winning Limerick team made their way from the church to the local GAA pitch for a special homecoming celebration.

For a normal Joe Soap it’s a journey that should only take the bones of 10 minutes on foot but, when you’re Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch or Oisin O’Reilly, you have to factor in delays.

In Pictures: John Kiely brings Liam MacCarthy Cup to his native Galbally amid joyous scenes

Getting more used to their almost celebrity status by the year, the players patiently posed for photos with scores of exuberant children and their equally as excited parents.

Some were lucky enough to get an autograph or, better again, hold the Liam McCarthy Cup!

At the local GAA grounds the members of the victorious team were introduced to the crowd of hundreds by club chairman Steven Connery before MC for the evening Matt O’Callaghan began an entertaining Q&A session with the players.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media