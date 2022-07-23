In Pictures: Liam MacCarthy's tour of Limerick continues following hurlers' three in-a-row

AFTER watching them on their TV screens and from the stands all season, children - and indeed adults - got up close and personal with their hurling heroes in Kilmallock on Friday night.

Led by a lone piper and young players from the local camogie and hurling clubs, members of the All-Ireland winning Limerick team made their way from the church to the local GAA pitch for a special homecoming celebration.

For a normal Joe Soap it’s a journey that should only take the bones of 10 minutes on foot but, when you’re Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch or Oisin O’Reilly, you have to factor in delays.

Getting more used to their almost celebrity status by the year, the players patiently posed for photos with scores of exuberant children and their equally as excited parents.

Some were lucky enough to get an autograph or, better again, hold the Liam McCarthy Cup!

At the local GAA grounds the members of the victorious team were introduced to the crowd of hundreds by club chairman Steven Connery before MC for the evening Matt O’Callaghan began an entertaining Q&A session with the players.