Teenager dies in North Kerry collision; two hospitalised

GARDAI are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the outskirts of Listowel this Sunday evening.

The incident occurred in the townland of Ballinruddery. A garda spokesperson said the single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 2.40pm.

"A car collided with a roadside tree. The male driver of the vehicle, aged 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

"The two passengers of the vehicle were also taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of their injuries which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening," said a garda spokesperson.

The R555 road is currently closed in Ballinruddery as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.