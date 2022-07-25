Search

25 Jul 2022

Warning from Limerick gardai as thieves target 'precious metals' in catalytic converters

There has been an increase in thefts of catalytic converters in Limerick recently | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

25 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

GARDAI have issued a warning about the increasing number of thefts of catalytic converters from cars across Limerick.

Catalytic converters, which are located near the rear wheels, are in high demand at the moment as they contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium - all of which have dramatically increases in price recently.

"They are an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas into less-toxic pollutants," said Garda John Finnerty who added that SUVs are being especially targeted as the thieves can get in underneath
them more easily than cars to remove the catalytic converters.

The garda advise to motorists is to be vigilant and to take preventative action where possible.

This includes parking in a garage or other location that restricts access to the underneath of your vehicle.

"This is called defensive parking. Parking near a wall would be an example," said Garda Finnerty.

The presence of good lighting (public or otherwise) should also be considered and motorists are also being advised, where possible, to etch security details into the converter.

