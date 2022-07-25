Limerick Weather - Monday, July 25

Mostly cloudy this morning and quite breezy with scattered showers. It will be largely dry for the afternoon and evening as showers become isolated.

Brightening up later too with sunny spells developing. Moderate to fresh northwest breezes will be strong for a time on some coasts, before easing mainly light by evening.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tuesday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with just the isolated shower about. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 or 19 degrees with a light northwest or variable breeze.

Cloud will build through Wednesday morning, and scattered showers will develop. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light southerly breezes. Remaining cloudy overnight in dry conditions.

Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, with a light easterly airflow.

Mainly dry on Thursday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. There will be a few showers in some parts. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light easterly breezes.

Thursday night will be largely dry and clear with lows of 9 to 11 degrees.