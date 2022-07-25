BREAKING: Two killed, three hospitalised following Limerick road collision

The fatal collision happened at around 9.25pm on Sunday
GARDAI are appealing for information after a man and a woman were killed in a road collision on the main Limerick to Adare road.
The fatal collision, involving a van and a car, happened shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday on the N21 at Ballycarrane, Patrickswell.
"The occupants of the car, a man and woman both aged in their 30s, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their bodies have been removed to University Hospital Limerick," said a garda spokesperson.
However, it's not believed that they sustained serious injuries.
The road remains closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them and any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on (061) 212 400.
