25 Jul 2022

Limerick motorists advised of road closures for construction works

Frances Watkins

25 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK motorists have been advised that there will be traffic disruptions in the city for the next two weeks. 

Lane closures are in place at Rutland Street and Francis Street from its junction with Bank Place to its junction with Patrick Street.

The closures are in place from Monday, July 25 to Saturday, August 6 and are to facilitate extensive stabilisation construction works to the existing Georgian buildings for Sisk Building Contractors on the Opera Development Project Site Limerick.

Limerick City and County Council are asking motorists to plan your journey, use outer diversion routes and alternative routes, where it is feasible to do so.

Public and Private Bus/Coach Operators can access Arthurs Quay via Shannon Street, Henry Street and Liddy Street.

Emergency service vehicle access will be available at all times via diversions provided.

Local & Outer traffic diversions and temporary traffic management will operate.

Residential and business access/egress will be maintained where it is safe to do so.

Traffic delays are expected, any inconvenience is regrettable but unavoidable.

