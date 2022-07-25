New road safety camera zones to become operational in Limerick

THREE new road safety camera zones are set to go live at locations across Limerick from this Tuesday as part of a nationwide expansion of the scheme.

Two of the new zones are located on the N21 (between Adare and Croagh and between Ballyfrawley and Kiloughteen at Newcastle West) while the third is located on the N69 between Glin and Tarbert.

According to gardai, a total of 61 new safety camera zones will be operational across the country from 6am tomorrow bringing the total number of zones nationwide, to 1,373.

Safety cameras, which were first rolled out in 2010, operate in areas where there is a history of speed-related collisions known as speed enforcement zones and gardai insist their primary purpose is to reduce speed-related collisions, lessen injuries and save lives.

Click here to see the location of safety camera zones.

"An Garda Síochána has completed an updated collision analysis of the road network based on recent available collision statistics. The objective was to take a proactive approach in the prevention of fatalities and life changing injuries by identifying new speed enforcement zones not currently being monitored as part of the current project," said a spokesperson.

The new locations were selected following an analysis of collated data acquired by gardai from fatal, serious and minor road traffic collisions and from further consideration given to locations of concern highlighted by local communities through local Garda Community engagement.



Superintendent Thomas Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau commented: "When someone decides to speed they put themselves and members of their community at risk, particularly children, older people, cyclists and other motorists. Our priority is to ensure that the vast majority of people who use the roads responsibly are not put in danger by a minority of reckless drivers who continue to drive at excessive speed."



He added that GoSafe vans operate in areas that have a speed-related collision history where fatal, serious injury and minor injury collisions occur.

"The deployment of safety cameras has been proven to save lives. I call on every road user to play their part to make the roads safer for all. You can do this by being a lifesaver and by slowing down,” he said.