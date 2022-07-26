Limerick Weather - Tuesday, July 26

TODAY will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine. The odd shower may occur too. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with a light northerly breeze.
TONIGHT: Dry and mostly clear aside from high cloud. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light variable breezes.
WEDNESDAY: Cloud will build through the morning, and scattered showers will develop. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light southerly breezes.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Remaining cloudy overnight in dry conditions. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, with a light easterly airflow.
THURSDAY: Mainly dry on Thursday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. There will be a few showers in some parts. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light easterly breezes. Thursday night will be largely dry and clear with lows of 9 to 11 degrees.
FRIDAY: A largely dry and bright start, however rain will move in from the Atlantic during the day. The timing of the rain is uncertain - some eastern areas may stay dry until Friday night. Highs of 19 to 22 degrees with a moderate southerly airflow developing.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Outbreaks of rain expected over the weekend. Temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.
