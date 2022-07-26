Significant drug seizure at 'grow house' following search operation in Tipperary

GARDAÍ have revealed that a significant drug seizure has taken place at a "grow house" in Munster.

Members of An Garda Siochána carried out rairds as part of Operation Tara, leading to a cannabis seizure in excess of €500,000 in County Tipperary on July 25, 2022.

On July 1, 2021 An Garda Síochána commenced an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy - Operation Tara.

The goal of Operation Tara is to protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs in line with An Garda Síochána’s mission of Keeping People Safe.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Under Operation Tara, individuals and groups involved in the drug trade will be the target of enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest crime trends.

Shortly before 8pm, Gardaí conducted a search of premises in the Lorrha area of Tipperary and located a grow house on the property.

A significant number of cannabis plants (pending analysis) along with other drug paraphernalia was discovered during the operation.

No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.