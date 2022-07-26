In Pictures: Learning hub hosts lunchtime concert to celebrate Traveller Pride Week 2022

THE Learning Hub in Kileely on the northside of Limerick city was the venue for Minceir Tashler a special lunchtime concert to celebrate Traveller Pride Week 2022.
Some of the performers on the day were Thomas O'Halloran, Odin Harvey, Victor Hogan, Dylan Hehir and Jason Coffey who lead the Abbeyfeale Succeed Crew.
The lunchtime concert was presented as part of Guth na Mincéirí, a six month celebration of Traveller culture in Limerick with partners Learning Hub Limerick Limerick Traveller Health Programme, The GAFF, West Limerick Resources - WLR Music Generation Limerick City.
The event also received support from Creative Ireland, the Arts Council Ireland and Limerick City and Council's Arts Office.
