Burglar entered Limerick home by climbing balcony

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating | FILE PHOTO
GARDAI are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a burglary which occurred in a Limerick city suburb during broad daylight.
The incident - at Lower Church Road, Raheen - occurred sometime between 8am and 11am on July 15.
"The thief climbed up onto a balcony and forced a door to make his way into the house. He went through a number of drawers and closets in the house," said Garda John Finnerty.
According to investigating gardai, the culprit escaped from the property via the back door have taken a small amount of cash which he found inside the house.
Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating and they are appealing to any witnesses to this burglary to the burglary to come forward.
The area would have been busy at the time and anybody who saw anything unusual or suspicious and who may have camera footage from around the time are also asked to contact gardai.
Roxboro Road garda station can be contacted at (061) 214340.
