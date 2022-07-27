Search

27 Jul 2022

Passenger numbers at Shannon Airport to exceed 40,000 this weekend

Passenger numbers at Shannon Airport to exceed 40,000 this weekend

The airport’s Summer 2022 schedule offers 27 destinations in 11 countries, with 108 weekly frequencies to the US, UK and Europe

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

27 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

ALMOST 40,000 people are expected to travel through Shannon Airport this August Bank Holiday weekend. 

This equates to 87% of passenger numbers for the same period in 2019. 

Shannon Airport’s Operations and Commercial Director, Niall Maloney remarked with pride that “this is the largest number of passengers for this period in three years.” 

He referenced a number of new summer services this year, among these are Malta, Barcelona-Girona, Budapest, Edinburgh, and Corfu. “We are also excited to welcome Vueling Airlines, a new carrier to Shannon, with their Paris service due to start in September,” he added.

The airport’s Summer 2022 schedule offers 27 destinations in 11 countries, with 108 weekly frequencies to the US, UK and Europe.

The pent-up desire to take off on an overseas break following the past two years is evident, with destinations like Malaga, the Canary Islands, Alicante, Barcelona and Malta proving popular with Shannon Airport passengers.

Those looking for a city break are jetting off to destinations such as London, Edinburgh, Budapest, and Marseille on last-minute getaways this weekend.  

Participants sought for new business programme in Limerick

“Facilities such as our US Preclearance, the airport sensory room, along with the short distance from our car parks to the terminal building, compliments our latest investment in high tech security screening and all adds to making the journey easier,” Mr Maloney continued.

Passengers taking to the skies this bank holiday weekend from Shannon will experience the airport’s multi-million-euro passenger screening system, which eliminates the 100 ml rule and cuts time spent through screening by half.

Shannon is the first state airport in Ireland to introduce this time saving security screening system. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media