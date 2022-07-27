Passenger numbers at Shannon Airport to exceed 40,000 this weekend

ALMOST 40,000 people are expected to travel through Shannon Airport this August Bank Holiday weekend.

This equates to 87% of passenger numbers for the same period in 2019.

Shannon Airport’s Operations and Commercial Director, Niall Maloney remarked with pride that “this is the largest number of passengers for this period in three years.”

He referenced a number of new summer services this year, among these are Malta, Barcelona-Girona, Budapest, Edinburgh, and Corfu. “We are also excited to welcome Vueling Airlines, a new carrier to Shannon, with their Paris service due to start in September,” he added.

The airport’s Summer 2022 schedule offers 27 destinations in 11 countries, with 108 weekly frequencies to the US, UK and Europe.

The pent-up desire to take off on an overseas break following the past two years is evident, with destinations like Malaga, the Canary Islands, Alicante, Barcelona and Malta proving popular with Shannon Airport passengers.

Those looking for a city break are jetting off to destinations such as London, Edinburgh, Budapest, and Marseille on last-minute getaways this weekend.

“Facilities such as our US Preclearance, the airport sensory room, along with the short distance from our car parks to the terminal building, compliments our latest investment in high tech security screening and all adds to making the journey easier,” Mr Maloney continued.

Passengers taking to the skies this bank holiday weekend from Shannon will experience the airport’s multi-million-euro passenger screening system, which eliminates the 100 ml rule and cuts time spent through screening by half.

Shannon is the first state airport in Ireland to introduce this time saving security screening system.