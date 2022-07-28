Limerick Weather - Thursday, July 28

Limerick weather
A mix of cloud and sunny spells will develop in the morning with a light easterly or variable breeze.
Isolated showers may develop throughout the day.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Thursday Thursday night will be dry with clear spells and a few shallow patches of mist and fog forming around dawn. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light southeasterly or variable breeze.
Mostly dry with sunny spells on Friday morning, however cloud will build in the west and patches of light rain or drizzle will develop near the coast where it will become breezy.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees in a light to moderate south to southwest wind.
Saturday will be quite cloudy and humid with scattered showers, although some sunny breaks are likely later in the afternoon with highest temperatures between 17 to 23 degrees.
Outbreaks of rain are likely to develop more widely on Saturday night with the potential for some heavy downpours in places.
