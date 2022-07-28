Exciting times for Limerick village as works to upgrade civic centre near an end

A FUNDRAISING drive has been launched by Croom Community Development Association which is currently upgrading the civic centre in the centre village.

The upgraded centre, which overlooks Croom Town Park, will see the former Riverside Restaurant extended to include three distinct dining areas all of which will all open onto the park.

The new civic space will also be available for community meet ups, salsa sessions or classes.

Chair of Croom Community Development Association Mike Mangan is looking forward to the works being completed in the coming weeks.

"The community is very excited about the new-look civic centre, people are anxious to be able to meet family and friends in the locality for a coffee or lunch," he said.

Mr Mangan added that much of the funding is in place as there as there have been a number of f fundraisers, including an egg hunt, afternoon tea, a pub quiz and a wonderful evening of music from crooner Liam O’Brien.

"There is also a Go Fund Me link for those who can’t get involved or perhaps live abroad,” he said.

Patricia Ryan, CEO of Croom Community Development Association, added: "The town is set to grow with planning in place for small housing developments and the park and civic centre are an integral part of the attractiveness of Croom. There is a great debt of thanks to those who have volunteered at events and to those who have attended.”

The work on the building is being carried out by local contractors Collins Builders and Ms Ryan pointed out that this family-owned business has employed people within the area to work on Croom Civic Centre which is great for the broader Limerick economy.

It is anticipated that the Civic Centre will reopen in September and that the new restaurant will open shortly afterwards.