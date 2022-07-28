Search

28 Jul 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Sublime in Caherconlish

The design and layout of the house is absolutely perfect for modern family living

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

28 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to introduce to the market Number 21 Ceol na Habhann located within a short stroll of Caherconlish Village.

An ideal commuter property, located with 10 minutes of the Limerick city suburbs, it offers access to local services and amenities including shops, pubs, credit union, post office, primary school, the Millennium Centre and Church. 

This exceptional four-bedroom detached home comes to the market in show-house condition, having been meticulously maintained by its current owners.

First-time buyers and anyone looking to trade up will have the opportunity to purchase a substantial detached home in superb condition, with the charming rural community of Caherconlish on your doorstep.

The design and layout of the house is absolutely perfect for modern family living and ensures that both adults and children have adequate space to enjoy the house together.

The hallway has a marble floor and, downstairs, there is a guest WC, utility and office/games room.

The living room comes with solid cherry wood flooring, Kitchen with a plentiful supply of wall storage cabinets, marble tiled floor and French doors leading to garden and patio area.

Upstairs you have four bedrooms which are presented beautifully, en suite and main bathroom.

The garden is the largest in the estate and features a fantastic sunny south facing garden, the perfect space for one to enjoy alfresco dining during the summer months.

This property is not to be missed.

Contact Peter Kearney for further details and appointment to view.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 21 Ceol Na Habhann, Caherconlish
Description: Four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached home
Price: €410,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioners
Contact: Peter Kearney on 061 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT

