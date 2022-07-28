Limerick man “delighted and proud” of the coverage Catfish UK brought to the city

MTV BROUGHT their crew to the banks of the Shannon in the latest episode of their identity hunting show Catfish UK.

Catfishing is the act of creating false online personas on social media platforms and using them for either financial gain, wish fulfilment or, more commonly, romantic involvement.

Rob Mac from Limerick city who features on the show was speaking to Sarah from Dublin for two and-a-half years exclusively on social media and she had rejected any calls for the two to meet up until eventually she cut contact.

Concerned for her well-being, Rob decided to get in touch with Catfish UK to help figure out who Sarah is and whether or not she is a real person.

Commenting on the show Rob said: “It was a great experience to have MTV come to Limerick and for the county to go international. It’s great that people all over the world can see that there’s different kinds of people all over Ireland and not just the stereotypes they expect.”

Rob enjoyed his time on the show but felt that the producers left out a vital bit of information about him and Sarah’s involvement.

“You’re looking at a 45-minute long show, they couldn’t tell the whole story in that time. However, what they do show forms peoples’ opinions and you have to take into account that I couldn’t meet this girl because of lockdown for two years which was never mentioned on the show,” Rob said.

The episode premiered last week and is available to watch on streaming service NOW whilst future episodes premiere at 10pm every Wednesday on MTV UK

“The show gave me a chance to move forward with my life and get some closure and the way MTV portrayed Limerick was really nice which is a very proud feeling for me,” Rob concluded.