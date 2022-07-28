Judge expresses enormous concern over 'deeply disturbing' probation report in Limerick threat case

SENTENCING has been adjourned in the case of woman who was convicted, earlier this year, of several charges of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to her mother.

Limerick Circuit Court was previously told the defendant - Barbie Kardashian, aged 20, of no fixed abode - legally changed her name and gender nearly two years ago.

"She was born a male but has identified as a female for a number of years. She legally changed her gender on August 18, 2020. She changed her name by deed poll," said prosecuting barrister John O’Sullivan during a four-day trial which was heard in May.

Following the trial, a jury of six women and six men returned unanimous guilty verdicts in relation to three charges while majority guilty verdicts were returned in relation to four other charges.

All of the charges, which were denied by the defendant, related to offences that occurred at Coovagh House, Limerick on dates in 2020.

The jury returned unanimous not guilty verdicts in respect of four other charges relating to threats which were allegedly made against a social worker - also at Coovagh House on dates in 2019 and 2020.

Ms Kardashian was due to be sentenced this Thursday but when the case was called, Judge Tom O'Donnell was informed by Mark Nicholas SC that a psychological report in relation to his client has not been completed.

"There are complex psychological issues," he said asking that the case be adjourned.

Judge O'Donnell commented that he has read a probation report which was prepared for the court and that it makes for concerning reading.

"It is very, very serious. I have enormous concerns. The contents are deeply disturbing," said Judge O'Donnell.

Sentencing was adjourned to a date in early November to allow for the psychological report to be completed.