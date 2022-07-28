Delays after road collision in Limerick

The Limerick to Bruff road remains closed following the incident
MOTORISTS are being warned of delays following a road traffic collision in county Limerick.
The Limerick to Bruff road at the entrance to Ballyneety on the city side remains closed following the incident which took place at around 5:30pm tonight.
Two units of the Limerick Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene from the Mulgrave Street base, while other emergency services were also present. Two cars crashed.
A recovery truck has arrived at the scene, with the road expected to open in the next hour.
