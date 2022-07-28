Information sought following unusual theft in Limerick town

GARDAI are appealing for information and witnesses following an unusual theft which occurred in Kilmallock late at night.

A quantity of wood shavings was taken during the incident which happened at a commercial premises just over a week ago.

"Twi youths climbed over a boundary wall leading into the premises at Deebert, Kilmallock on Wednesday, July 20 at exactly 11.37pm," said Gardai John Finnerty who added that the culprits stole three bags of wood shavings from the yard.

"Unfortunately we don’t have a proper description of the youths," said appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything unusual to come forward.

"If you did see two youths carrying three bags of wood shavings anywhere around Kilmallock last Wednesday at approximately. 11.40pm, then we would like to hear from you."

Gardai at Kilmallock station are investigating the incident.

They can be contacted at at 063 98018.