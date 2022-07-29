Limerick Weather - Friday, July 29, 2022

MOSTLY dry to start with today some sunny spells in the east of the province, but cloud will gradually increase from the west and isolated showers will develop during the morning and afternoon. Outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will then push into western areas in the evening, but staying mostly dry further east. Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees in a light or moderate southwest breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Mixed weather for the weekend with rain at times.

Scattered outbreaks of rain across the country tonight, most persistent in the north and west with driest weather in the southeast. A humid and breezy night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Tomorrow will be rather cloudy with occasional rain or showers. Lengthy dry periods too. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the southeast. There will be moderate southwest breezes. On Saturday night, a spell of rain will move in from the west. Rain will be persistent in central or southern parts, turning heavy in places, some uncertainty around the exact track currently. Rain will be patchy in the north. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, coolest in Ulster, very mild and humid in the south. Moderate northwest breezes.

On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, persistent and heavy at times. Some dry periods too, best of which most likely in the north. Maximum temperatures will range from 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in southern counties in light northwest or variable winds. Further falls of rain will extend from the west during the night.

The current indications are that Bank Holiday Monday will be a rather cloudy and damp day with scattered outbreaks of rain. There will be some dry and bright periods. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees in variable winds. Humid and breezy on Monday night with patchy rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.