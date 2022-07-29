Planning permission being sought for 86 new homes in Limerick

PLANNING permission is being sought for 86 new residential units close to the Limerick-Clare border.

The application, which has been submitted by Riverpoint Construction Limited, was submitted for a development at Clonconane, between Old Cratloe Road (L3102) and Pass (Meelick) Road, Limerick.

The proposed development would comprise of 12 two-storey, two bed, end of terrace units and 12 two-storey, two bed, mid terrace units. It will also include eight single-storey, two bed, end of terrace units and 14 single-storey two bed, mid terrace units.

There will be three two-storey, apartment blocks comprising of 40 units, made up of 10 single-bed apartments on ground floor level, 10 two-bed apartments on ground floor level, 10 single-bed apartments on first floor level and 10 two-bed apartments on first floor level.

Riverpoint Construction Limited, founded in June 2020, has a partial address at Lower Mallow Street in Limerick has also applied for permission for all necessary site works.

The application states that there will be the installation of all necessary and associated site works including vehicular and pedestrian connections to a public roundabout (currently under construction), on Pass Road.

It also provides for roadways, footpaths, green spaces, landscaping, boundary treatments and bin storage areas, together with all associated drainage connection works and all ancillary site works.

The application, which was submitted to Limerick City and County Council on July 25, is receiving submissions from the public until August 28, with a decision due date listed as September 18.