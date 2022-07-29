Limerick Property Watch: Former cafe is the perfect spot to plant your business

This former cafe is adjacent to the Opera site which is currently under construction
ROONEY auctioneers presents to the market this commercial unit which previously used as a café with accommodation over ground floor and basement.
Located in Limerick city centre, the property has a pedestrian entrance door from Rutland Street and a display window leading to an open-plan commercial space/café with seating.
There is stairs access to the basement with storage rooms and toilets.
The property is situated on Rutland Street which connects to Patrick Street and the property is located almost directly across the road from the Hunt Museum.
It is also adjacent to the new proposed Opera Square development which is currently under construction.
City Hall at Merchant's Quay, the offices of PWC, Deloitte and Barringtons Bon Secours Hospital are all within a short walk to the property.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 3 Rutland Street, Limerick city
Description: 1362 sq. ft., Restaurant / Bar premises
Price: €250,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Gordon Kearney on 061 413511
