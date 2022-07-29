Suspended prison sentence over ‘puzzling’ and ‘bizarre’ assault at Limerick pub

A JUDGE described a case involving an assault in a Limerick pub as “puzzling”.

Paul Mason, aged 55, of Maple Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick city pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Gerry Power’s licensed premises, William Street, Limerick city on August 25, 2019.

Prosecuting barrister, John O'Sullivan, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, said the victim, a man aged in his late 20s at the time, was drinking with a group of friends at the pub.

“He was seen walking out on his own. There was a brief friendly salute to Mr Mason and the person he was with. When the injured party came back into the bar Mr Mason suddenly stood up and started punching him with his fists,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

The investigating garda, Detective Aled Harkin agreed with the barrister. He said the encounter between Mr Mason, the person he was with and the victim as he walked outside was “very brief”. CCTV of the assault was shown to Judge Tom O’Donnell.

Det Garda Harkin said after Mr Mason was arrested he exercised his right to silence for the majority of his time in Henry Street.

Yvonne Quinn BL, who represented Mr Mason, asked Det Garda Harkin if her client had a violent past? “No,” said Det Garda Harkin.

Ms Quinn said Mr Mason’s wife sadly passed away in June of 2019, a couple of months before this incident. “He is a train driver and has always been in gainful employment,” said Ms Quinn.

Judge O’Donnell interjected to ask if the accused knew the victim.

“I don’t believe so,” said Det Garda Harkin.

Limerick Circuit Court heard that Mr Mason claimed the victim said to him on leaving the bar, “I am going to cut you”, that he was “alarmed” on hearing this, thought the victim had a “concealed” weapon and believed he was going to be assaulted.

Det Garda Harkin said the victim left the bar after the “brief conversation”.

“A number of minutes passed. He (Mr Mason) could have left the bar,” said Det Garda Harkin.

Ms Quinn said her client wholly accepts he should not have done what he did. “He has no previous convictions. He holds his hands up. He is deeply ashamed. His behaviour was appalling. It is his first time before court at this hour of his life. The death of his wife had a devastating effect on him. There was no justification (for his actions). He comes from a good and law abiding family,” said Ms Quinn.

Judge O’Donnell said there were aspects to the case that are “puzzling to say the least”.

“It was quite a serious incident. I accept there was no premeditation, it was spontaneous as such. He was the aggressor however it started,” said Judge O’Donnell.

The aggravating factors were there was violence used in a crowded bar, he said. Mitigating factors were the plea of guilty and Mr Mason having no previous convictions.

“There is a puzzling aspect to it. The fact the accused and victim were not known to each other makes this all the more bizarre,” said Judge O’Donnell who imposed a two year suspended sentence.

There is a co-accused in the case and that case is being heard separately.