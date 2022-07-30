Search

30 Jul 2022

Limerick Forever! Special hurling keepsake to raise funds for charities

Limerick Forever! Special hurling keepsake to raise funds for charities

One of the Luimneach Abú infinity necklaces

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

30 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

A LIMERICK man who travelled far and wide watching his county hurl for more than 70 years has created special infinity bracelets for fans to symbolise their unwavering support.

Tony Hurley, Patrickswell, first remembers seeing the Treaty men win in 1973, the same year he got married, followed by a long 45 year wait for the next time Liam was to return to Limerick.

“I have seen every match since. I even went up and down to Limerick on the back of a motorbike with my father. All that suffering and now we have four All-Ireland’s in 46 months,” he said.

‘Dreams’ keep coming true for the Limerick hurlers

Tony, who is a founding Chairman of Aisling FC soccer club, decided to design and order 40 Luimneach Abú infinity necklaces for family and friends following their 2021 All-Ireland win.

Family members from the United States, the Isle of Man and further afield were in awe of their new keepsake, adorned with Luimneach Abú.

Interested parties were able to take the necklaces for free, with the promise of donating €20 each to a charity near and dear to them.

So far, almost €1,000 has been raised by Tony and his infinity necklaces for various charities.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media