30 Jul 2022

In Pictures: Limerick success at South East Clare Show

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan - PICTURES: Dave Gaynor

30 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE SOUTH East Clare Show celebrated its 30th anniversary on Sunday and also a very welcome return since 2019.

The show was opened by newly-appointed Mayor of Clare, Tony O’Brien, who was escorted through the grounds by members of the mounted garda unit and traditional bagpipe player, Philip Doran.

Record crowd numbers descended on the Bridgetown showgrounds to view the many cattle showing classes with strong Limerick representation. Champion Simmental went to Seamus Ahern, Cappamore.

Aisling Burke, Croom, had more than a hat trick of wins, including first prizes in both best Non-Pedigree Heifer calf and with her beef bullock - taking home the Nenagh Perpetual Cup Local exhibitor, Daire O’Meara, Ardnacrusha took home the Champion prize in the Limousin section.

'Dairy drones' could soon be used by Limerick farmers

Moving from cattle to horses, spectators enjoyed the amazing and well-turned-out young horses, brood mares and foals. Three-Year-Old Filly of the show went to Stephan Johnson, Granagh.

The food court area was a hive of activity and included live cooking, surrounded by a selection of home foods, little gems, face painting Ger’s mobile Farm. Families and children enjoyed the magnificent grounds where there was something for everyone, ensuring all were entertained. The fire service unit demonstrated key aspects of their jobs. Fun on the Farm activities for the children was a key attraction together with the most recent IFA safety on the farm video.

The bonanza raffle prize of a purebred Charolais heifer, donated by Limkiln Pedigree Herd was won by the Maguire family, Murroe.

South East Clare Show look forward to presenting a donation from the proceeds to Milford Care Centre. Organisers thanked all their sponsors without whose generosity the show would not happen.

TJ O’Mahony Builder Providers display took centre field as they were official show sponsor and the opportunity to let people know of the recently opened store in Limerick

The committee also thanked the army of volunteers who give their time freely in advance of the show and on the day.

