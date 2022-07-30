Search

30 Jul 2022

Solo art exhibition in Clare resort looks to draw Limerick holidaymakers

Art exhibition in Clare resort looks to draw Limerick holidaymakers

The On Our Doorstep exhibition opens on August 2

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

30 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

A SOLO art exhibition showing off the beauty of the Kilkee coast is hoping to draw in sentimental Limerick holidaymakers this summer.

Pauline Dunleavy, artist and owner of Anchor Crafts on the Clare coast, is running her first solo art exhibition in the popular seaside town, from August 2 to 26, at the Cultúrlann Sweeney Gallery, Kilkee.

“I have been painting for over 20 years. There has always been an interest in my artwork on display here in the store,” she told Limerick Live.

After contacting her local Arts Office, she decided to take the plunge and is now set to showcase her first solo arts exhibition.

The exhibition will feature over 30 works of art, derived from depictions of the coast, much of which has been popular with Limerick holidaymakers passing by throughout the years, she said.

The exhibition will also feature up to 10 works produced through encaustic painting, a special medium by which pigments are mixed with hot liquid wax.

Christening her display On Our Doorstep, Pauline hopes to capture the beauty of the Clare coast, playing on the sentimental heartstrings of both Clare and Limerick vacationers.

“It is very real, and it is very local. I have always had a deep respect for our landscape,” she said.

