Limerick Weather: Sunday, July 31, 2022

MOSTLY dull to begin with lingering outbreaks of rain in Limerick today.

Sunny spells will likely develop with just well scattered showers following by afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 22 degrees, in light northwest or variable winds.

National Outlook

OUTLOOK: Mixed for the rest of the long weekend and up to midweek with rain at times. Warmest conditions across the south and east.

TONIGHT: Dry and calm for much of the night but with some mist and fog. Further falls of rain will begin to move in across much of the southern half of the country later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 16 degrees, mildest across southern and eastern counties.

MONDAY: Monday will be mostly dull with outbreaks of rain moving northwards through the day, turning heaviest in the afternoon and evening, with hill, mist and coastal fog too. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 21 degrees, in light to moderate southwest breezes.

MONDAY NIGHT: Damp, locally wet with showers at times and breezy, all in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Warm and muggy too with lowest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

TUESDAY: Blustery outbreaks of showery rain, with some warm sunny spells too. Highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees in brisk moderate southwest winds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Fairly cloudy with light patchy outbreaks of rain, with isolated clear spells. Light to moderate southwest winds.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sunny spells and light scattered showers for Wednesday. Cooler than previously with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 with moderate southwest winds veering northwesterly.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Current indications suggest that high pressure will slowly build from midweek onwards, leading to mostly dry and settled conditions.