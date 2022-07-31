Search

31 Jul 2022

Limerick's Jerry Flannery and long-term love Katy May Barwell wed

Limerick's Jerry Flannery and long-term love Katy wed

Sealed with a kiss: Katy May Barwell and Jerry Flannery / Picture: Instagram

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

31 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LOVE is in the air this August bank holiday weekend as Jerry Flannery shared stunning photos of his and long-term love Katy May Barwell's wedding day.

Katy looked stunning in a princess style off-the-shoulder wedding gown set off with boho-style head chain in pictures Jerry shared on his Instagram page.

Jerry eschewed the traditional suit for a smart jacket, pants, shirt and tie combination.

Accompanying the photos was simple the date "22.07.22" and a love heart.

Congratulations, well wishes and "likes" have come flooding in after Jerry shared the news on Instagram this Sunday morning. They include Brian O'Driscoll, Billy Holland, and Ian Keatley from the world of rugby.

After a stellar rugby career Jerry moved into coaching with first Munster and now Harlequins.

The former hooker played 93 times for Munster, before completing five seasons on Munster's coaching ticket. He won Heineken Cup medals with Munster in 2006 and 2008.

Limerick's Adare Manor 'aglow' as Instagram influencer ties the knot

Jerry retired from playing in 2012 after an impressive career with Connacht and Munster. He won 41 caps for his national side between 2005 and 2011 and was cruelly denied a British and Irish Lions call-up due to injury.

As well as coaching, he often appears on TV as a rugby pundit and owns the popular Jerry Flannery's Bar on Catherine Street in Limerick city.

New wife Katy is equally as multi-talented.

She is a a multi-faceted designer with skills in illustration, video, animation, photography, marketing, brand design, design analysis, typography and more.

The couple have three young boys - Eli, Ezra and Rua.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media