Gardai appeal for help in locating boy, 15, last seen cycling green bike

Igor Krakowian, 15, has been missing since Friday
GARDAI are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday.
Igor Krakowian, from Kilcummin, Killarney, County Kerry is described as being approximately 5’ 6” in height with a medium build.
"He has short blonde / light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Igor was wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers and trainers and was cycling a bright green bike," said a garda spokesperson.
Anyone with information on Igor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney garda station on 064-6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
