Missing teen located safe and well

Igor Krakowian, 15, had been missing since Friday
GARDAI have thanked the public after a missing teenager was found safe and well.
Igor Krakowian had been missing from his home in Kilcummin, Killarney, County Kerry since Friday.
The 15 year-old boy was described as being approximately 5’ 6” in height with a medium build.
Gardai say he has now been located safe and well and they thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
