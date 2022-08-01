Two Limerick libraries to benefit as part of €3m national investment

Search

01 Aug 2022

Two Limerick libraries to benefit as part of a €3m national investment

Newcastle West and Cappamore libraries are set to benefit from the newly announced funding

Cian O'Broin

TWO Limerick libraries are set to benefit from over €3 million in funding for 46 branch facilities.

Funding of €2.2 million will be provided to roll-out the ‘My Open Library’ initiative in a further 17 branches, which will allow people to access their local library outside of normal opening hours.

Newcastle West library is one of 17 national branches set to benefit, with a total project cost of €161, 200. The Department of Rural and Community Development has committed €145,080 of this.

A further €900,000 will be invested in enhancing the equipment in 29 branches that already have the ‘My Open Library’ service in place.

Cappamore library is one of these libraries set to benefit, with a current status of ‘Ready to open.’

Minister Humphreys, who announced the investment last Tuesday, said “it will ensure thousands more members can access their local library outside of normal opening hours.”

“This initiative allows people to avail of self-service library services between the hours of 8am and 10pm, seven days per week.

“They provide such essential services to people, both young and old, and this funding will give so many more people greater access to their local branch,” she said.

My Open Library will provide for out of hours stock issue and return, internet use, printing, photocopying and scanning as well as studying and reading spaces as well as access to toilets.

Minister Humphreys said that the new initiative reflects the fact that some people like to visit their library early in the morning or late in the evening due to work commitments.

The Minister concluded: “It will also form an important part of the successor to the current public library strategy which my Department is currently working on.”

