02 Aug 2022

Limerick Weather: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

02 Aug 2022

SHOWERS early today will clear and there'll be sunny spells in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 19 to 23 degrees with fresh southwest winds.

It will be cloudy on Tuesday night with patchy rain in the west and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees, in light to moderate southwest winds.

A mix of sunny spells and light scattered showers for Wednesday, the showers mainly in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with moderate southwest winds veering northwesterly.

There will be clear spells with just isolated light showers on Atlantic coasts on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, with northwest winds falling light.

Thursday will be dry for most of the day with just isolated showers in the west and northwest.

There'll be some sunshine in the afternoon. Fresher than of late with highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds. Temperatures overnight down to 8 or 9 degrees.

Friday will be a similar day, mainly dry with some sunshine in the morning and a few showers in the afternoon, mainly in the west and northwest. Temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest winds.

Current indications suggest that high pressure will continue to slowly build in to the weekend leading to mostly dry and settled conditions.

