International conference delegates visit University of Limerick library

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick's Glucksman Library has been showcased to librarians from across the globe at an international conference.

The World Library and Information Congress (WLIC) took place last week at the Convention Centre Dublin with over 2,000 librarians attending.

The conference included a guided tour of the reimagined and extended Glucksman Library at the University of Limerick.

The library, which opened in 2018, was designed to transform the space for scholarship in the digital age.

The library includes a data visualization lab, media production studios, and a moot appellate court.

Of particular interest to conference delegates was the library’s automated book storage and retrieval system (ASRS), the first of its kind in Europe.

Visitors got a guided tour of the University’s Special Collections and Archives and heard about the conservation and cataloguing work underway for the Bolton Library.

The Bolton Library is a collection of early printed books, manuscripts and incunabula of exceptional bibliographic importance.

Delegates from over 100 countries attended the event, making it the largest global library conference of 2022.

Former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson, delivered the keynote address at the opening ceremony.