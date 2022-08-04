Limerick Weather: Thursday, August 4, 2022

MOSTLY dry today with sunny spells. There will be some isolated showers, mainly in the west of Munster. Feeling fresher than of late with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 Celsius in moderate northwest winds, which will be fresh at times near the west coast.

National Outlook

Overview: High pressure will gradually build over the country for the end of this week and over the weekend. There will be a good deal of dry weather overall with temperatures gradually increasing into the high teens.

Tonight: Showers will continue in Connacht and Ulster overnight, heaviest and most frequent in the north. Elsewhere will be largely dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

Friday: A good deal of dry weather overall on Friday with some sunshine breaking through and scattered showers, most frequent in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Friday night: Dry for many with clear spells, though patchy light rain and drizzle will affect western and northern coastal areas at times. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

Saturday: Saturday will be dry in many areas with sunny spells and a few light showers. It will be somewhat cloudier in Ulster and Connacht with the chance of patchy light rain and drizzle near coasts there. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest winds.

Sunday: Another mainly dry and bright day with the chance of just isolated light showers in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in a light breeze.

Early next week: High pressure will remain dominant for the early part of next week, bringing largely dry conditions with more in the way of sunshine. Temperatures will climb slightly into the high teens or low twenties.