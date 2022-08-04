Two men hospitalised following Limerick collision

A photo of the collision
TWO MOTORISTS were rushed to hospital following a serious two-car road traffic collision in County Limerick on Wednesday afternoon.
Gardai issued an update to Limerick Live this Thursday morning on the condition of the two drivers.
"Two males were taken to University Hospital Limerick for injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening," said a garda spokesperson.
Gardai in Bruff and Cappamore are investigating the incident which occurred on a stretch of the R505 on the Limerick side of Cappamore village at approximately 15.10pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services - gardai, National Ambulance Service personnel and firefighters from Cappamore - quickly responded and arrived at the scene.
The road was closed for a number of hours.
One local told Limerick Live: "We all feared the worst but thankfully they have come out of it alive."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.