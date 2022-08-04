Search

04 Aug 2022

CSO report details ages and locations of Covid-19 deaths in Limerick

Coronavirus Covid-19

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

04 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

OVER 250 people passed away from Covid-19 in Limerick since the start of the pandemic according to new statistics.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) released a report last week focusing specifically on deaths due to Covid-19 occurring in Ireland between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2022.

Between that time period, 59% of Covid-19 deaths occurred in general and orthopaedic hospitals, with 29% of deaths occurring in nursing homes.

Looking at the data by age, 91% of deaths occurred in persons aged 65 and over; 75% in persons aged 75 and over; and 42% in persons aged 85 and over nationally. 

Out of the 263 people who passed away in Limerick from the virus, none of these were aged between zero and 45. 

Five people between the age of 45 and 54 passed away, 18 deaths occurred between ages 55 and 64 and 43 people aged between 65 and 74 lost their lives in Limerick due to the virus. 

A total of 93 deaths were recorded in those aged between 75 and 84 in Limerick city and county. 

Sadly the highest number of deaths were reported in those age 85 and over with 104 deaths reported in this age bracket. 

Commenting on the release, Gerard Doolan, Statistician in the Vital Statistics Division, said: "In deaths between March 2020 and February 2022, Covid-19 was identified as the underlying cause of death in 5,384 cases."

