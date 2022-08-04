Limerick hotel and spa evacuated due to fire

A photo of the scene sent to Limerick Live
A LIMERICK hotel had to be evacuated as a precaution due to a small fire this Thursday afternoon.
Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Limerick shortly after 5pm.
An issue had arisen with a tumbledryer in the laundry area of the spa. The main hotel was not affected by any smoke.
On arrival the firefighters quickly made the area safe.
A passer-by who saw the fire engines and people milling around outside the hotel contacted Limerick Live. A Radisson employee told this website: "Everything is fine now, everything is OK. It is just the alarm is ringing."
The hotel is currently home to over 100 Ukrainian Refugees.
