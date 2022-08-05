Woman has wheels stolen from car in Limerick theft

GARAI have offered advice to motorists after a woman had a number of car parts stolen from her vehicle.
The incident happened on Saturday, July 30 in the Castleconnell area.
The woman discovered that two wheels, the spare wheel and the car radio were taken from her vehicle.
Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Officer at Henry Street Garda Station said she has always advised people to check that their cars are locked and to leave nothing in sight that might attract a thief.
However, she has now added that it is important to park your car in your garage if you can.
If you can’t you must park it as close as possible to your home under good lighting and make sure that you have a car alarm installed.
