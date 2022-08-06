Limerick Weather - Saturday, August 6, 2022

THIS morning will be mostly dry and sunny, but cloudier conditions, with a chance of a sprinkle of light rain or drizzle will extend from the northwest through the middle of the day, before becoming drier, with sunny spells returning again for the evening. Highest temperatures 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in light to moderate westerly winds.

Tonight: Mostly dry with clear spells, but cloudier with patchy drizzle at times near northwest coasts. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, with a few mist and fog patches developing in a light westerly or variable breeze.

Sunday: Dry with sunny spells on Sunday morning but patchy cloud and a few light showers will develop through the middle of the day before a return to sunny spells by evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

Sunday night: Dry with mostly clear skies with some mist and fog developing as light variable breezes fall calm at times. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees.

Monday: After a fairly bright start, especially in the south and east, cloud will increase from the northwest with the chance of a few patches of light rain or drizzle developing, mostly over the northern half of the country.

The best chance of the hazy sunny spells persisting will be in Munster and south Leinster. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.

Monday night: Mostly dry with some clear spells, some mist and fog will develop locally under near calm conditions with lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Tuesday: There will be good sunny spells in the south and east, cloudier in the north and west but generally staying dry. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees in near calm conditions.

Further outlook: High pressure will likely continue to dominate, bringing generally dry sunny weather and highest temperatures increasing into the mid-twenties.