06 Aug 2022

Afternoon tea in Limerick village in aid of palliative care unit

Afternoon tea in Limerick village in aid of palliative care unit

Cathal Doherty

06 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

AN AFTERNOON tea event in honour of the palliative care unit at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) is to be the talk of the town for one Limerick village.

Claire Galvin and Margo Hartnett, both teachers at Dromtrasna National School in Abbeyfeale, are hosting the event at the Devon Inn in Templeglantine at 2pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Commenting on the event, Ms Galvin said: “We wanted to host the event in memory of friends and family who would have used the facilities in the palliative care unit in UHK over the last number of years.”

“It will be a lovely event for people to get together for an afternoon and remember those in their own lives who’ve passed away and to raise funds for this much-needed facility in our area,” Ms Galvin added.

The event was originally planned for 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it had to be postponed but tickets bought for the event two years ago are still valid for the upcoming afternoon tea.

Tickets are €25 and can be purchased from the Devon Inn and Pat Buckley's in Templeglantine, Cut n Curl and Heavenly Gifts in Abbeyfeale, Modini in Newcastle West and JK Sports in Listowel.

The day out will take place in the magnificent ballroom at the Devon Inn and will consist of your typical afternoon tea treats and wine for those who wish to have a few glasses.

There will also be a live DJ and door and raffle prizes on the day.

Those who wish to know more about donating can get in touch with Claire at 087-2822117 or Margo at 086-3786639.

