06 Aug 2022

Thief makes off with cash from till at busy Limerick restaurant

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

06 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have issued a warning to shop and restaurant owners after money was stolen from a till at a premises in Limerick city. 

On Thursday, July 28 a member of staff at a busy restaurant that also serves takeaway food, stepped away from the counter for a very short time. 

However, in that brief time a thief saw their chance, ran around the other side of the counter and took cash from the till. 

The thief was in and out of the till in seconds and made off with a sum of money. 

Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Officer Henry Street Garda Station offered advice to those who run premises with tills.

"Keep the till locked when not in use and if you have a charity collection box on the counter make sure that this is secured to the counter with a chain, a member of staff should always be behind the counter."

