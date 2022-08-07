Search

Limerick Weather - Sunday, August 7, 2022

TODAY will be a mostly dry day with long spells of sunshine. There is just the small chance of one or two light showers. Highest temperatures ranging from 19 to 22 degrees in light or moderate westerly breezes.

Tonight: Dry with long clear spells overnight with some mist or fog patches developing in light winds. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Monday: It looks set to be largely dry on Monday with sunny spells. There is the possibility of a few light showers in the west and north of the country.

Maximum temperatures will range from 19 to 23 degrees in a moderate southwest or variable breeze. Dry on Monday night apart from the chance of patchy rain on the northwest coast. There will be long clear spells elsewhere with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Tuesday: Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with long spells of sunshine and just the small chance of a few light showers in Connacht and Ulster.

Highest temperatures ranging 21 to 24 degrees in light southwest or variable winds. Dry with clear spells on Tuesday night. Mist and fog will develop in places as winds fall light. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday: Another dry and mostly fine day is forecast for Wednesday with long spells of sunshine. Feeling somewhat warmer than preceding days with highs of 22 to 26 degrees with light southwest winds.

Long clear spells overnight with some mist or fog developing once again in mostly light winds. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Thursday: Little change on Thursday with warm sunshine and scattered cloud. Highs of 21 to 26 degrees, warmest in the south and east of the country.

Further Outlook: High pressure is expected to remain positioned close to Ireland bringing mostly dry weather with sunny spells.

