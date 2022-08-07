Search

07 Aug 2022

It was Covid not Cupid that brought Liz and John Paul together in Limerick

Donal O'Regan

07 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

news@limerickleader.ie

COVID caused the cancellation of countless weddings but it was thanks to the global pandemic that Liz Joscelyne and John Paul McCarthy had their big day.

The couple, both originally from England but living in south Limerick for years, wed at the Deebert House Hotel in Kilmallock on July 22. Liz looked stunning in a vintage wedding dress while John Paul was very dapper in a light blue suit.

“It was better than his normal running shorts anyway,” laughed Liz as it was Kilmallock AC that brought them together.

In 2020, Liz was managing a property listed on Airbnb in Athlacca. Business was understandably quiet so she looked for a new job.

Cllr PJ Carey entered the story as he encouraged her to go for a job in Irema in Kilmallock, where he works, and Liz got it.

John Paul also works in Irema but love didn’t blossom there. Not used to the rather sedentary working environment of a factory, Liz decided to take up running to keep fit. Again Cllr Carey gave sage advice, steering Liz towards Kilmallock AC.

“I was told about John Paul because he’s a very good runner and I was told to go with him as he was a nice guy and very patient,” said Liz. It was then that love began to blossom.

“It was Covid that brought us together because I went into Irema. I would never have gone in there if it wasn’t for Covid and I would have never gone running,” she said.

They met in October 2020, started going out that November, John Paul popped the question in early April 2021 and now they are man and wife.

“We get on so well we decided we might as well go ahead and do it. Life is too short to be waiting a long time for things. You may as well do it while you can do it is my motto,” said Liz.

Among the guests at the wedding were family and friends from England, as well as a big crowd from Irema and Kilmallock AC.

“The Deebert were absolutely brilliant. They couldn’t do enough for us,” said Liz, who also thanked the photographer and DJ. They honeymooned Northern Ireland for a few days as they wait for the keys to their new home in Bruree.

“We were born in England but we both have Irish families. We were destined to come back and destined to meet,” said Liz, who is very glad she didn’t ‘work from home’.

