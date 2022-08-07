Met Eireann issues weather advisory ahead of 'hot spell'

MET Eireann has issued a weather advisory this Sunday afternoon for the week ahead.

It reads: "Ireland will experience a hot spell developing from Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week and the weekend. Daytime temperatures will widely reach the mid to high twenties. Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too."

The advisory is valid from this Sunday to Monday, August 15.

The forecaster said the impacts are heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population; high solar UV index and risk of water related incidents

National Outlook

OUTLOOK: High pressure will bring a prolonged spell of settled weather - very warm or even hot with possible heatwave conditions.

MONDAY NIGHT: Dry, clear and calm - apart from the chance of patchy drizzle on northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

TUESDAY: Long spells of hazy summer sunshine through the day with top temperatures ranging a warm 21 to 24 degrees in light southwest or variable winds. Dry with clear spells on Tuesday night. Mist and fog will develop in places as winds fall light. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Another dry calm and mostly fine day with prolonged spells of sunshine - any early morning mist/fog will burn of quickly. Warmer again with top values of 22 to 26 degrees. Long clear spells overnight with some mist or fog developing once again in mostly light winds. Very mild with minima of 11 to 15 degrees.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Little change with warm or hot sunshine. Temperatures will climb to the mid 20s or possibly even high 20s. Warm and close after-dark too with minima of 15 to 19 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: High pressure is expected to remain positioned close to Ireland bringing mostly dry weather with sunny spells - temperatures are likely to remain well above average.