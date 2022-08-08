Limerick Weather: Monday, August 8, 2022

MONDAY will be a dry day for most with long spells of summer sunshine, says Met Eireann.

Rather warm with top temperatures ranging from 20 to 23 degrees in just light variable mainly southwest breezes.

National Outlook

OUTLOOK: High pressure will bring a prolonged spell of settled weather - very warm or even hot with possible heatwave conditions.

MONDAY NIGHT: Dry, clear and calm - apart from the chance of patchy drizzle on northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

TUESDAY: Long spells of hazy summer sunshine through the day with top temperatures ranging a warm 21 to 24 degrees in light southwest or variable winds. Dry with clear spells on Tuesday night. Mist and fog will develop in places as winds fall light. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Another dry calm and mostly fine day with prolonged spells of sunshine - any early morning mist/fog will burn of quickly. Warmer again with top values of 22 to 26 degrees. Long clear spells overnight with some mist or fog developing once again in mostly light winds. Very mild with minima of 11 to 15 degrees.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Little change with warm or hot sunshine. Temperatures will climb to the mid 20s or possibly even high 20s. Warm and close after-dark too with minimal of 15 to 19 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: High pressure is expected to remain positioned close to Ireland bringing mostly dry weather with sunny spells - temperatures are likely to remain well above average.