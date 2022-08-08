Call to action for Limerick buskers

THE streets of Newcastle West have been filled with the sweet sound of music (on Saturdays anyway) thanks to the regular performance by local musicians in the form of street busking.

Performances have been taking place consistently for the past six months on Saturdays, 11.30-2pm, both outside Sonas Healthfoods by the Flower Mural, and in The Farmers' Market.

This is all organised by a voluntary group, ‘Square Music’, with the main organisers all being local musicians themselves – Emmet Scanlan, Declan O’Keeffe and Brian Hartnett.

The group are very thankful to have received funding of €1,200 from the council, thanks to Cllr Tom Ruddle. This is for battery powered amplification and a gazebo.

Speaking about the reasoning behind the weekly street performances, organiser Emmet Scanlan stated: "We are trying to create a nice atmosphere in town while also giving the opportunity for people to perform.

"It will go a long way to help to encourage others to come out and show their talents. Newcastle has always had a wealth of musical talent, and this gives yet another outlet.

"We are very thankful to Tom Ruddle and the council – this will help to improve the quality of sound immensely, and keep us dry!"

The group have also received help from local businesses, Sonas and Mamma Mia, by providing coffees and pizzas to performers.

The organisers are looking to engage with any local performers interested in performing on Saturdays.

If you wish to do so, please contact any of the organisers mentioned above via Facebook, or call into Mamma Mia and leave your details.