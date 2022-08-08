'I feel like I’ve won the Lotto' - Limerick mum gets keys to new home

CO-OPERATIVE Housing Ireland [CHI] welcomed its 4,000 social-rented member this Monday when Alison Quinn and her daughter, Isabella, received the keys to their forever home in Monéir, Clonmacken.

This is in addition to the 3,000 homes the movement supported through owner-occupier.

Speaking about receiving the keys to her new home, Alison said she was renting her last house.

"It was very expensive and needed a lot of work done to it. It wasn’t a very nice place. I’m so happy to be in this new CHI home. Everything is up to standard and I feel safe and secure here.

"Isabella, my daughter, loves it. She’s fifteen and has autism. She loves walking and there are a lot of places nearby where we can go, and my mam is very close which is lovely.

"We’re not too far away from town, about a fifteen-minute walk or so. There’s going to be a local bus too which is great. I feel like I’ve won the Lotto now we have this new place," said Alison.

As CHI marked their landmark 4,000 member, Pearse O’Shiel, chairperson, said CHI now manages 4,000 homes, supporting nearly 12,000 people across the country.

"Our ability to adapt to housing needs is testament to our organisation’s capacity to deliver quality homes. In a five-year period CHI’s capacity has grown from being able to deliver 190 homes a year in 2017 to 700 plus in 2022," said Pearse.

Commenting on CHI’s growth in recent years, Dave Ryan, regional housing services for Munster and Limerick native, said CHI’s growth and delivery in Limerick, and Munster generally, has been a considerable achievement for the co-operative.

"By the end of November 2022, we will have delivered 318 homes in Limerick over a 24-month period. Across Munster, CHI provides homes in all six counties and has successfully increased delivery by 49% over the past three years," said Dave.

Monéir in Clonmacken was delivered in partnership with Limerick City and Council, the Housing Finance Agency, the Housing Agency, the Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage, and Homeland Group.

The development is a mixture of four, three and two-bed homes. When the development is complete there will be over 100 homes. Each household in Monéir will be a member of the Ralahine Housing Co-operative and be part of a much larger community. Members have a say in the running of the co-operative, the management of estates, hosting community events and can elect representatives to the national board of CHI.

CHI is a leading approved housing body working with local authorities and others to meet the housing needs of low-income households on social housing waiting lists.