Search

08 Aug 2022

Limerick man targeted by scam text claiming to be from HSE

Gardai investigating fatal Bettystown shooting

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

08 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have warned of a Covid-19 related scam that has targeted Limerick people recently.

A man received a text message that looked like it was from the HSE that informed him he had been in contact with someone who has Covid-19. 

A follow up text was then sent to the man telling him he must make an appointment to be tested for Covid-19 which would cost him €2.50.

He was then asked to reply with his bankcard details. 

Local Limerick GAA club launch Buy a Brick fundraiser in aid of pitch redevelopment

Fortunately, even though this text looked like the real thing, he was not taken in and he rang the Covid-19 department of the HSE.

They informed him that this is a scam, the HSE don't charge for appointments and will never ask for bank details.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Officer Henry Street Garda Station said she was grateful to the man for contacting her so she could caution the public.

"Scams can take any form so it’s always wise to be suspicious of any form of communication that ‘comes out of the blue’ Never give information in response to an unsolicited text, email or phone call."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media