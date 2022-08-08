Limerick man targeted by scam text claiming to be from HSE

GARDAI have warned of a Covid-19 related scam that has targeted Limerick people recently.

A man received a text message that looked like it was from the HSE that informed him he had been in contact with someone who has Covid-19.

A follow up text was then sent to the man telling him he must make an appointment to be tested for Covid-19 which would cost him €2.50.

He was then asked to reply with his bankcard details.

Fortunately, even though this text looked like the real thing, he was not taken in and he rang the Covid-19 department of the HSE.

They informed him that this is a scam, the HSE don't charge for appointments and will never ask for bank details.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Officer Henry Street Garda Station said she was grateful to the man for contacting her so she could caution the public.

"Scams can take any form so it’s always wise to be suspicious of any form of communication that ‘comes out of the blue’ Never give information in response to an unsolicited text, email or phone call."